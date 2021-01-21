Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Position Reduced by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Veracyte by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,494 shares of company stock worth $3,837,519. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

