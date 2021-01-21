Verasity 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $271,821.00 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $271,821.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

