Verditek PLC (VDTK.L) (LON:VDTK) Trading Down 5.5%

Verditek PLC (VDTK.L) (LON:VDTK) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.15 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 2,058,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,870,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.88 ($0.09).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.45. The stock has a market cap of £22.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

Verditek PLC (VDTK.L) Company Profile (LON:VDTK)

Verditek PLC operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies in the clean energy, CO2 emission reduction, deodorization markets. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events.

