VeriCoin (VRC) Price Down 11.3% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $322,948.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,778.62 or 0.99943474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00023918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00015212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,387,932 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

