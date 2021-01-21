Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,844 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.17% of Verint Systems worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Verint Systems stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

