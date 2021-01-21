Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.88. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.75. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

