Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.40

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.40 and traded as low as $25.92. Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 204,079 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £228.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

About Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.