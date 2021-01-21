Veros Market Cap Tops $6.54 Million (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Veros coin can currently be purchased for about $5.33 or 0.00017422 BTC on exchanges. Veros has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $295,128.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veros has traded up 124.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00059805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.26 or 0.00517798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.58 or 0.03738239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Veros Coin Profile

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

Veros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

