Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) Shares Gap Down to $64.85

Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.85, but opened at $59.80. Versarien plc (VRS.L) shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 2,896,606 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £103.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45.

Versarien plc (VRS.L) Company Profile (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

