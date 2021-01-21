Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VERX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERX stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.64. Vertex has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Vertex will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

