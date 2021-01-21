VerusCoin Tops One Day Volume of $32,624.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $14.52 million and $32,624.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00050564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00125267 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00074965 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00280636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00067513 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000692 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,329,053 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

