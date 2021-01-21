VIBE (VIBE) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.49 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One VIBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $289,345.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00059805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.26 or 0.00517798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.58 or 0.03738239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

