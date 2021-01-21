Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Shares Down 1.8%

Vicat SA (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)’s share price fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.96 and last traded at $44.96. 112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.14.

Vicat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vicat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.