VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) Trading Up 0.5%

VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.81 and last traded at $48.81. Approximately 8,182 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,034 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 68.42% of VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF worth $165,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

