VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.99 and last traded at $65.17. 6,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 9,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Horan Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

