Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.65

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTXPF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt raised Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded Victrex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

