VIG Market Capitalization Hits $547,471.56 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One VIG token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $547,471.56 and $1,977.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,852.72 or 0.99761365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00024514 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.38 or 0.00333177 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00578174 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00161797 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002382 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002104 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00030771 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003868 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,884,338 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

