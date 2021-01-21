Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Holdings Lowered by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,935 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIPS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

