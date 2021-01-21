Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (NYSEARCA:BBP) Shares Down 0.9%

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (NYSEARCA:BBP) shares dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.38 and last traded at $56.41. Approximately 816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.94.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60.

