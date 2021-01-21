Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.06. The stock has a market cap of $401.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.