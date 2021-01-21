Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $162,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after buying an additional 558,513 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

