Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.26

Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.26 and traded as high as $34.12. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 37,711 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VPG. Colliers Securities began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $459.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 728,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

