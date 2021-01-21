Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.26

Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.26 and traded as high as $34.12. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 37,711 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VPG. Colliers Securities began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $459.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 728,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.
About Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
