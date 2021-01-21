Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 1,002,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 711,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 million, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Strategic Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 14,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

