Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.23. 21,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,091. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 359,618 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,729,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,376 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 167,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 148,180 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

