VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 2,612,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,885,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

VTGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VistaGen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

