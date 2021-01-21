Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Trading Up 6.5%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 7,221,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 2,282,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.27. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 243.62% and a negative net margin of 661.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -19 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.36% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.