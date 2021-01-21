Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.07. 216,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 254,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VVOS. Craig Hallum began coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VVOS)

There is no company description available for Vivos Therapeutics Inc

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.