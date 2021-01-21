VMware (NYSE:VMW) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.92.

VMware stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,658,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,131. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $163.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day moving average of $107.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $254,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 143.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

