VNT Chain (VNT) Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $170,363.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00062776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.39 or 0.00573923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00043386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.10 or 0.03918992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00016509 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

