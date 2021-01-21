VNX Exchange (VNXLU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $69,835.00

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One VNX Exchange token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges. VNX Exchange has a total market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $69,835.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00051766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00126731 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00302294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00071670 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00070784 BTC.

VNX Exchange Token Profile

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 tokens. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

