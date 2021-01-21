Vodi X (VDX) Trading Down 48.5% Over Last 7 Days

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Vodi X has traded down 48.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Vodi X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vodi X has a total market cap of $236,339.44 and approximately $76.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00061389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00519655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.81 or 0.03797892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vodi X Coin Profile

Vodi X (VDX) is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Vodi X Coin Trading

Vodi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

