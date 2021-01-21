Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) (LON:VGAS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.35

Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) (LON:VGAS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and traded as high as $22.95. Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 6,668 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.91.

Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) Company Profile (LON:VGAS)

Volga Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil, gas, condensate, and liquid petroleum gas in the Volgograd and Saratov regions of Russia. It holds 100% interests in the Karpenskiy license covering an area of 4,166 square kilometers located in the Saratov region; Vostochny Makarovskoye and Dobrinskoye license located in the Volgograd region; and Urozhainoye-2 license located in the Saratov region, as well as Muradymosky.

