Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €173.47 ($204.08).

ETR VOW3 traded up €4.82 ($5.67) during trading on Thursday, reaching €157.62 ($185.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. Volkswagen AG has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a twelve month high of €185.48 ($218.21). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €148.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €141.93.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

