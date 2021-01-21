Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.00

Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €45.00 ($52.94) and last traded at €44.00 ($51.76), with a volume of 22395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €43.25 ($50.88).

VOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.60 ($53.65).

The stock has a market cap of $772.82 million and a PE ratio of -17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of €41.02 and a 200 day moving average of €37.59.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

