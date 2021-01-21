VouchForMe Market Cap Hits $125,372.46 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $125,372.46 and approximately $1,788.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 243,112,500 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

