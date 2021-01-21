Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.50

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and traded as high as $8.14. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 54,026 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 32.0% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

