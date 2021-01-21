W Green Pay Hits Market Capitalization of $75,104.09 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $75,104.09 and $22,752.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00521475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00040765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.58 or 0.03801333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016585 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

