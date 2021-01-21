Wagerr Price Reaches $0.0299 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $5.85 million and $8,802.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007274 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,206,783 coins and its circulating supply is 195,827,169 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.