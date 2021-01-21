Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.32. 2,241,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,473,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTRH. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a market cap of $368.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $52.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 266,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $731,810.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 266,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,455.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Waitr during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waitr during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Waitr during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waitr during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

