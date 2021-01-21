Wall Capital Group Inc. Acquires 1,596 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,517 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.12.

