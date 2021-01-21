Wall Capital Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after buying an additional 226,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,821,000 after buying an additional 354,747 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.25. 3,966,342 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01.

