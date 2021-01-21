Wall Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 50,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,552. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $37.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

