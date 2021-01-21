Wall Capital Group Inc. Has $129.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wall Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 51.0% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $129,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,238. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $353.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

