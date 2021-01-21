Wall Capital Group Inc. Has $17.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,200,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,020,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.36. 804,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,680,391. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

