Wall Capital Group Inc. Purchases 1,596 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after buying an additional 1,726,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131,999 shares during the period.

QUAL traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $117.32. 1,562,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.12.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.