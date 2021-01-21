Wall Capital Group Inc. Sells 9,468 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wall Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 22.8% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $58,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,858,000 after purchasing an additional 456,448 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after purchasing an additional 251,293 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 222,475 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 664,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,813,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,875 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.91.

