Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $6,297,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Walmart by 59.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,095 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 37,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $145.26. 56,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.52. The firm has a market cap of $410.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

