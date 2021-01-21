Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,061 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,297,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,095 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 37,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $145.51 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $411.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

