Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.28

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.28 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 19671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Sloane Robinson LLP raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $182,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

