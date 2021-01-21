Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $246.81

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $246.81 and last traded at $246.35, with a volume of 483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

